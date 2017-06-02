Jessie Reyes Unveils ‘Gatekeeper’ Music Video And Short Movie

It’s sure been an astronomical few months for Jessie Reyez , from the incredible reception towards her debut releases ‘Figures’ and ‘Shutter Island’ to releasing her debut EP ‘Kiddo’, it seems as if all eyes really are on Toronto’s next rising superstar.

Debut the music video and short movie for her latest single ‘Gatekeeper’, Jessie shares her emotive and dark story of her early days trying to make it in the music industry. Serving up two equally powerful visuals and continues to prove why she really is a force to be reckoned with.

From her flawless vocal prowess to her raw lyricism, Jessie Reyez truly is something special…

Words: Anil Rana

Online Edit: Ra'ed Khan