Jessie Reyez Returns With Visual For Latest Single ‘Great One’

Following her astronomical rise on the scene, Toronto native Jessie Reyez returns with the stunning visual for her latest release, ‘Great One’.

Taken from her ‘Kiddo’ EP released earlier this year, the visual follows Jessie in her family’s home country of Colombia and is simply breathtaking, showcasing a brand new side to Jessie Reyez like we’ve never seen before.

Delivering solid release after release, Jessie Reyez continues to becoming an unstoppable force in today’s musical climate and is well on her way to proving exactly why she is worth the praise and acclaim she is currently being afforded.

Words: Anil Rana

Online Edit: Ra'ed Khan