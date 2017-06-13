Jhené Aiko Unveils Visuals For 'While We're Young'

After a lengthy hiatus from solo releases, Jhené Aiko shares her latest track 'While We're Young' with complimentary visuals.

Drawing inspiration from Peter Segal's hit movie 50 First Dates (starring Adam Sandler), the conceptual piece shows Aiko playing a woman who suffers from short-term memory loss. However, her love interest does not let this prevent him from pursuing her, and the visual shows how he spends every single day making her fall for him all over again, with the help of his camcorder - just like in the film!

This is Aiko's first single since 'Maniac', which she dropped back in November, however we will definitely be hearing more from the songstress in the form of a new TWENTY88 project! Hopefully we'll be able to be hear some new solo material soon as well.

Watch the video for 'While We're Young' below:

Words: Sarah Malik

Online Edit: Ra'ed Khan