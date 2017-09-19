The Wrap-Up

Joe Grind Shares New Track 'My Time'

Back with a new release, Joe Grind has just dropped 'My Time' which is taken from his EP 'Grind Hard & Prosper'.

Tuesday, September 19, 2017 - 17:42

Back with a new release, Joe Grind has just dropped 'My Time' which is taken from his EP 'Grind Hard & Prosper'. 

'My Time' comes with a set visuals, beginning with a clip from Star Wars which keeps in theme of the dark undertones behind the track. 

Check it out below:

Joe Grind - My Time [Official Video] | @JoeGrindSN1

Click here to purchase tickets for Joe Grind's headline show on November 22nd, taking place at the O2 Academy Islington.

Words: Sarah Malik

Online Edit: Ra'ed Khan

