Joe Grind Shares New Track 'My Time'

Back with a new release, Joe Grind has just dropped 'My Time' which is taken from his EP 'Grind Hard & Prosper'.

'My Time' comes with a set visuals, beginning with a clip from Star Wars which keeps in theme of the dark undertones behind the track.

Check it out below:

Click here to purchase tickets for Joe Grind's headline show on November 22nd, taking place at the O2 Academy Islington.

Words: Sarah Malik

Online Edit: Ra'ed Khan