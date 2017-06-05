Johnny Phrank Releases Brand New Single ‘Stunt’

After a brief hiatus, Tennessee based vocalist Johnny Phrank releases his first single of 2017.

Appropriately titled ‘Stunt’, the Fatir produced cut will live on the musician’s upcoming ‘Oceanz’ EP. Fusing R&B and trap, the track is an effortless slow jam and undoubtedly places Johnny Phrank at the forefront of the new generation of cutting edge R&B up-and-comers.

Words: Anil Rana

Online Edit: Ra'ed Khan