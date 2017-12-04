Jon Vinyl Releases Brand New Track ‘LIFE’

Jon Vinyl returns with the emotion driven single ‘LIFE’, serving as the first taste from his debut EP.

After drumming up support from the likes of OVO Sound Radio on his previous release ‘Nostalgia’, the 19-year-old flips the script on ‘LIFE’, taking us into a world of live instrumentation while declaring his ambition for success. Vinyl sheds light on the pressures of remaining diligent in such a fast paced city before appropriately reaching crescendo on a phenomenal guitar solo.

Despite developing his craft in secret for over 4 years, Jon finally exclaims that he can’t wait any longer; his time is now.

Words: Anil Rana

Online Edit: Ra'ed Khan