The Wrap-Up

Jorja Smith Shares Video For 'Teenage Fantasy'

"I was told by my mother if I look into the future, do I really see this boy that I think I've fallen for?"

Tuesday, June 13, 2017 - 17:28

Back with a new video for 'Teenage Fantasy', Jorja Smith takes on a black and white concept whilst lounging around her apartment and the streets of Paris singing "I was told by my mother if I look into the future, do I really see this boy that I think I've fallen for?"

Speaking on the idea behind track, the singer-songwriter says "it was loosely based on a time when me and my friend spontaneously decided to go to our friend's party in London when we were in high school". 

Check out the visuals below:

Jorja Smith - Teenage Fantasy (Official Video)

Words: Sarah Malik

Online Edit: Ra'ed Khan

