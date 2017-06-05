Kadiata Shares EP ‘Don’t Tell Me Plz’

South London artist and producer Kadiata makes his return with his fire track EP ‘Don’t Tell Me Plz’.

With his standup futuristic sounds, Kadiata takes us on a journey, exploring relationships and love. Including the lead single ‘The Surface’ returns with the announcement of his new EP ‘Dnt Tell Me Plz’.

‘Dnt Tell Me Plz’ is a 5 track project featuring lead single “The Surface” and a video expected to drop for this one too soon, now is a pretty good time to get acquainted with Kadiata.

Listen to “The Surface” below and stream the EP in full via Spotify.

Words: Kamilla Rose

Online Edit: Ra'ed Khan