Kali Uchis And Jorja Smith Team Up For 'Tyrant'
Wednesday, May 24, 2017 - 12:25
Gorillaz forth studio album 'Humanz' this year, Kali Uchis has been fairly quiet - up until now. Back with 'Tyrant' with Jorja Smith, the 22 year old musician describes the track as "a post apocalyptic love song".Aside from featuring on
Integrating an infectious hook with bouncy production, this could definitely be a vibe for this summer! Touching on the concept behind the track, Uchis says the track is about "wanting to stay in the haze of puppy love forever and never face the power struggles, because that's your only real escape from the cold realities of life".
Listen below:
Words: Sarah Malik
Online Edit: Ra'ed Khan
