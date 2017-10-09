Kamille Drops Visuals For 'Body'
Kamille has shared her latest release 'Body', with the visuals featuring model, activist and DJ Munroe Bergdorf, and model Leo Jonah.
Monday, October 9, 2017 - 13:56
'Body' discusses Kamille's own experiences, she says "my dream would be that it makes people stop just for a second and celebrate their own flaws, and hopefully, just for that second, break the natural human instinct to discriminate against everyone else's. They are after all what makes us beautiful."
With a helping hand from Avelino on the track, watch below:
Words: Sarah Malik
Online Edit: Ra'ed Khan
