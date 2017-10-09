The Wrap-Up

Kamille Drops Visuals For 'Body'

Kamille has shared her latest release 'Body', with the visuals featuring model, activist and DJ Munroe Bergdorf, and model Leo Jonah.

Monday, October 9, 2017 - 13:56

Kamille has shared her latest release 'Body', with the visuals featuring model, activist and DJ Munroe Bergdorf, and model Leo Jonah.

'Body' discusses Kamille's own experiences, she says "my dream would be that it makes people stop just for a second and celebrate their own flaws, and hopefully, just for that second, break the natural human instinct to discriminate against everyone else's. They are after all what makes us beautiful."

With a helping hand from Avelino on the track, watch below:

Kamille - Body (Official Video) ft. Avelino

Words: Sarah Malik

Online Edit: Ra'ed Khan

Latest News

Camila Cabello

Attention Camilizers! This Is Your Chance To Ask Camila Cabello ANYTHING

9 Times Sophie Kasaei Gave You All The Inspo You Need To Pick Your Autumn/Winter Coat

21 Slayin’ Selfies From Birthday Girl Bella Hadid

15 Things You Didn't Know About Bella Hadid

Apple Adds Gender Neutral, Breastfeeding And Hundreds More Emojis to IOS11 Update

Dove Apologise For Body Wash Advert As It's Slammed For Racism

13 Times The Geordie Shore Gals Have Been Our Ultimate Gym Clothes Inspo

The Pussycat Dolls Confirm Reunion and Something Is Coming Soon

Bella Thorne Tongues Tana Mongeau As Her Birthday Celebrations Get Out Of Control

Demi Lovato

Demi Lovato Tweets Heartfelt Message to Fans After Losing Her Voice on Stage

Lies We All Tell Ourselves About A Lifetime Of Singledom

Brooklyn Beckham and Chloe Moretz are flaunting their new love all over Instagram.

Brooklyn Beckham And Chloe Moretz Have Been Busy Kissing In Dublin On Snapchat

Rita Ora filming &#039;Anywhere&#039; music video in New York City

Rita Ora Talks EMA Nerves and Announces New Single Release Date On Facebook Live

Ariana Grande Is Unrecognisable As She Colours Her Hair Grey

PRETTYMUCH

PRETTYMUCH Throw A Party Of Five In The 'Teacher' Video

11 Times Chloe Ferry's Belfie Snaps Made Our Actual Eyes Water

Little Mix

Little Mix Unveil Amazing Glory Days Platinum Edition Album Cover

Alfie Deyes Just Bought Zoella The Cutest Surprise Gift

Geordie Shore's Gaz Beadle Cuddles Emma McVey's Baby Bump And You Won't Believe How Far Along She Is

Sabrina The Teenage Witch Teases Harvey’s Return With First Look At Script

More From The Wrap-Up

Music

Kamille Drops Visuals For 'Body'

Music

Rap Rundown

Music

Youngs Teflon Is Back With New EP ‘South London Press’

Music

Krept and Konan Release First Set Of Visuals From Upcoming ‘7 Days and 7 Nights’

Music

Hannah V Releases New Visuals ‘We March On’

Music

Ebenezer Unveils Debut Release ‘Cliché’

Music

Tiggs Da Author Releases Infectious New Single ‘Work It Out’

Music

Ebony Frainteso Unveils Stunning Debut Release ‘Losing Out’

Music

Restless Modern Returns With The Euphoric ‘No Expectations’

Music

Bree Runway Releases Killer New Video ‘What Do I Tell My Friends?’

Music

Becky Hill Unveils Acoustic Rendition Of ‘Unpredictable’

Music

Giggs And Sneakbo Join Forces For ‘Active’

Trending Articles

All The Geordie Lasses' Incredible Transformations

Fifty Shades Freed
Movies

Watch Ana Become MRS GREY In The First Teaser Trailer For Fifty Shades Freed

Celebrity

Everyone Is Absolutely Loving Chloe Ferry's Makeover

Geordie Shore's Gaz Beadle Cuddles Emma McVey's Baby Bump And You Won't Believe How Far Along She Is

Justin Bieber is rumoured to be dating actress Paola Paulin,
Celebrity

Justin Bieber Is Reportedly Dating THIS Really Cute American Actress 

Celebrity

11 Times Chloe Ferry's Belfie Snaps Made Our Actual Eyes Water

Miley Cyrus Reveals The Real Reason She Broke Up With Liam Hemsworth

Just Tattoo Of Us Spoiler Video: Ibiza Weekender's Imogen Townley Goes Mad At Stephen Bear After He Plays A Cheeky Prank During Her Tattoo Session

Celebrity

Holly Hagan's 'Boring' Weekend Seemed Pretty Awesome To Us

Just Tattoo Of Us Hosts Charlotte Crosby And Stephen Bear Reveal When They Realised They'd Met 'The One' And It's All Too Cute - EXCLUSIVE

Taylor Swift Is Creeping On Fans' Instagram Stories And Swifties Are Losing It

Ariana Grande Is Unrecognisable As She Colours Her Hair Grey