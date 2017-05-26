Kojey Radical Drops Incredible New Single ‘After Winter’

After receiving an abundance of critical and peer acclaim with his previous project ’23 Winters’, British spoken word poet Kojey Radical returns with his new offering, ‘After Winter’.

Produced by KZ, After Winter comfortably merges elements of Kojey’s poetic verse structures and gripping rap vocals with undoubted confidence and is nothing short of incredible.

With more music planned for release throughout the months to come and shows planned worldwide, expect to hearing and seeing plenty more from Kojey Radical.

Listen here.

Words: Anil Rana

Online Edit: Ra'ed Khan