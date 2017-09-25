Krept And Konan Are Back With Two Huge Announcements

Yesterday the south-London duo Krept and Konan released the track-list, artwork and release date for their upcoming project – and announced that we will be receiving not one but TWO mixtapes entitled ‘7 Days 7 Nights’.

It’s been two years since Krept and Konan have released a full portfolio of work, but with a host of collaborations including the likes of Jhene Aiko, Skepta, J Hus and Tory Lanez to name but a few, it looks like it is going to be well worth the wait.

The mixtapes ‘7 Days 7 Nights’ will be dropping on Friday 20th October and are available for pre-order here now.

Words: Zardine Collins

Online Edit: Ra'ed Khan