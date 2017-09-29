The Wrap-Up

Krept and Konan Release First Set Of Visuals From Upcoming ‘7 Days and 7 Nights’

Iconic rap duo Krept and Konan have released two songs and accompanying visuals from the upcoming mixtapes – ‘7 Days and 7 Nights’.

Friday, September 29, 2017 - 13:36

Iconic rap duo Krept and Konan have released two songs and accompanying visuals from the upcoming mixtapes – ‘7 Days and 7 Nights’.  

‘Wo Wo Wo’ is taken from the ‘7 Days’ project – a trap-influenced mixtape featuring collaborations from the likes of Skepta and Stormzy. ‘For Me’ taken from the ‘7 Nights’ project is a dancehall-influenced track and will feature on the smoother, R&B inspired mixtape featuring collaborations with Jhene Aiko and Tory Lanez.

The tracks are a teaser of what is to come and we are most definitely hyped for what is set to be one of the most interesting projects of the year!

Check out ‘Wo Wo Wo’ here: https://www.youtube.com/watch?time_continue=3&v=Nd9gEMJ7-cM

Check out ‘For Me’ here: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=-fbsJZZ2KMw

7 Days and 7 Nights is due to be released on October 20th, 2017 - pre-order here.

Words: Zardine Collins

Online Edit: Ra'ed Khan

Latest News

Just Tattoo Of Us Host Charlotte Crosby Reveals What She *Really* Thinks About That Spurs Badge Tattoo From Series One - EXCLUSIVE

Just Tattoo Of Us Host Stephen Bear Admits Awkwardness Over Holly Hagan And Kyle Christie’s Appearance - EXCLUSIVE

Charlotte Crosby reacts to her tattoo reveal from Just Tattoo Of Us

Just Tattoo Of Us Host Charlotte Crosby Brands Stephen Bear 'A D*ck' Over His 'Villain Act' In The Series One Finale - EXCLUSIVE

Just Tattoo Of Us Hosts Stephen Bear And Charlotte Crosby Reckon The Tampon Tatt Was The Worst Design From Series One And This Is Why – EXCLUSIVE

The New Riverdale Trailer Has Been Released And It's Seriously Dark

A Comprehensive List Of All The 'Jobs' They've Had On Geordie Shore

Gigi Hadid loses a shoe at Anna Sui SS18 with sister Bella Hadid

Bella Hadid Addresses Competing With Her Sister Gigi Hadid For Jobs

Pink - Live At V Festival 2017

P!nk Is Addicted To Love On Amazing New Song 'Beautiful Trauma'

Rob Kardashian Is Reportedly Suing Black Chyna For 'Trying To Strangle Him' At Kylie Jenner's House

New Music Round-Up: Beyoncé, Demi Lovato, Miley Cyrus and More...

STDs Are Now More Common Than Ever

Definitive Proof That Chloe Ferry Didn't Photoshop Her Bum In That Geordie Shore Group Pic

Kim Kardashian Finally Confirms She's Expecting Third Baby With Kanye West

Justin Bieber and David Guetta Finally Drop The Official '2U' Video

Check Out These Proper Mint Spoilers From Geordie Shore Series 15 Episode #6!

Fans Think Demi Lovato Just Revealed Her True Feelings About Nick Jonas

Lucy Hale Just Admitted To Covering Up Hickeys On Pretty Little Liars

Beyoncé Remixes J Balvin's 'Mi Gente' To Save Puerto Rico

Lili Reinhart And Cole Sprouse Are In A Public Love Triangle With Miss Piggy

Wellness Blogger Who Lied About Having Cancer Fined £240k

More From The Wrap-Up

Music

Youngs Teflon Is Back With New EP ‘South London Press’

Music

Krept and Konan Release First Set Of Visuals From Upcoming ‘7 Days and 7 Nights’

Music

Hannah V Releases New Visuals ‘We March On’

Music

Ebenezer Unveils Debut Release ‘Cliché’

Music

Tiggs Da Author Releases Infectious New Single ‘Work It Out’

Music

Ebony Frainteso Unveils Stunning Debut Release ‘Losing Out’

Music

Restless Modern Returns With The Euphoric ‘No Expectations’

Music

Bree Runway Releases Killer New Video ‘What Do I Tell My Friends?’

Music

Becky Hill Unveils Acoustic Rendition Of ‘Unpredictable’

Music

Giggs And Sneakbo Join Forces For ‘Active’

Music

Krept And Konan Are Back With Two Huge Announcements

Music

‘Big Shaq’ Is Set To Blow With Debut Track ‘Mans Not Hot’

Trending Articles

Chloe Ferry Puts Her Incredible Weight-Loss On Display In Cropped Jumper

Marnie Simpson Lashes Out At Claims She Edited THIS Shot Of Chloe Ferry's Bum

Definitive Proof That Chloe Ferry Didn't Photoshop Her Bum In That Geordie Shore Group Pic

15 Moments That Prove Rebecca Walker Was The Most Underrated Geordie Ever TBH

Geordie Shore Spoiler Video: Gaz Beadle And Abbie Holborn Have An Awks Confrontation As He Rates Their Norty Rome Neck On To Her Face

25 Early Geordie Shore Hairstyles That Will Just Leave You Plain Confused About Life

8 Super Awkward Geordie Shore Hook Ups You Probably Forgot Happened

14 Underrated, Long Forgotten Geordie Shore Legends We Miss Every Day

Celebrity

8 Celebrities Who Have Brutally Exposed The Truth About Other Celebs Online

18 Most Naked Of Naked Moments To Have Ever Hit Geordie Shore

This Is Why You Should Never Try To Find Out Who Niall Horan Is 'Shagging'

Celebrity

15 Of The Most Famous Reality Villains: Where Are They Now?