Krept and Konan Release First Set Of Visuals From Upcoming ‘7 Days and 7 Nights’

Iconic rap duo Krept and Konan have released two songs and accompanying visuals from the upcoming mixtapes – ‘7 Days and 7 Nights’.

‘Wo Wo Wo’ is taken from the ‘7 Days’ project – a trap-influenced mixtape featuring collaborations from the likes of Skepta and Stormzy. ‘For Me’ taken from the ‘7 Nights’ project is a dancehall-influenced track and will feature on the smoother, R&B inspired mixtape featuring collaborations with Jhene Aiko and Tory Lanez.

The tracks are a teaser of what is to come and we are most definitely hyped for what is set to be one of the most interesting projects of the year!

Check out ‘Wo Wo Wo’ here: https://www.youtube.com/watch?time_continue=3&v=Nd9gEMJ7-cM

Check out ‘For Me’ here: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=-fbsJZZ2KMw

7 Days and 7 Nights is due to be released on October 20th, 2017 - pre-order here.

Words: Zardine Collins

Online Edit: Ra'ed Khan