Kyla Teams Up With Popcaan For 'You Ain't Mine'
Kyla is back with her latest single 'You Ain't Mine' with a helping hand from Popcaan..
Thursday, September 21, 2017 - 17:07
Kyla is back with her latest single 'You Ain't Mine' with a helping hand from Popcaan. Dropping with some visuals filmed in Portland, Jamaica fuelled with a summer vibe, the musician has another catchy hit to add to her catalogue.
Widely known for her anthem 'Do You Mind' with Crazy Cousinz back in 2009, which Drake revamped last year, I'm sure we will now be hearing much from Kyla.
Watch 'You Ain't Mine' below:
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=mawb0sdEEsg&feature=youtu.be
Words: Sarah Malik
Online Edit: Ra'ed Khan
Latest News
Niall Horan Nurses Heartbreak In The 'Too Much To Ask' Video
Dylan O’Brien Stars In New MAZE RUNNER: THE DEATH CURE Images – Exclusive!
Arm Spanx Exist And We're Feeling A Little Conflicted About The Concept
This Campaign Saw Artists Like Ed Sheeran Perform In People's Living Rooms
13 American Horror Story Halloween Costumes You Can Definitely Do This Year
10 Reality Stars Who Had SHOCKING Complications With Their Plastic Surgery
Kesha and Macklemore Release Nostalgic Banger 'Good Old Days'
Get to Know: PRETTYMUCH
Holly Hagan Looks Unrecognisable In This Gorgeous Make-Up Free Selfie
Miley Cyrus Releases Sassy Break-Up Anthem 'Week Without You'
See Gigi Hadid's Expert Save After Ripping The Crotch Of Her Trousers During Milan Fashion Week
Has The New Screen Record Feature On iOS 11 Kinda Screwed Up Snapchat?
Vicky Pattison Goes On Emotional Twitter Rant About Invasive Paparazzi
Pokemon-Themed New Nintendo 2DS XL Unveiled & It's The Best Yet
Harry Styles Performs One Direction Hits and Covers Ariana Grande On Opening Night of Tour
Bran Stark Is Now A Fresher At Birmingham Uni And Everyone's Very Excited
Zara Larsson Opens Up About "Mysterious" and "Sexy" New Album
People Are Just Realising Why Rihanna's Beauty Line Is Called Fenty And It's Blowing Their Minds
Check Out These Proper Mint Spoilers From Geordie Shore Series 15 Episode #5!
11 Times Fans Have Accused Celebrities Of The CRAZIEST Things
More From The Wrap-Up
Music
Kyla Teams Up With Popcaan For 'You Ain't Mine'
Music
Jelani Blackman Is back With His Follow Up EP ‘5-8’
Music
Joe Grind Shares New Track 'My Time'
Music
Snoh Aalegra Unveils 'Fool For You'
Music
Jessie Reyez Returns With Visual For Latest Single ‘Great One’
Music
ADP Unveils Jeremih And Ebenezer Assisted Debut Single ‘Good For Me’
Music
A First Look At Iykz's Brand New Single 'Beano'
Music
MoStack And Not3s Join Forces For A 'Celebration'
Music
Angel Shares New Track 'Crud'
Music
Purple Peanuts Link Up With Rama Duke For 2017 Rendition of ‘My Boo’
Music
DB Bantino Unleashes Summertime Visual For ‘Low’
Music
Lyrica Anderson Shares 'Dolla Bills' With Ty Dolla $ign
Trending Articles
Teen Mom UK Fans Are Losing It Over Mia Boardman's Sensational Birthday Outfit
Scotty T Sparks Engagement Rumours With *This* Mysterious Instagram Caption
Geordie Shore Spoiler Video: Gaz Beadle Gets Pied By Elettra Lamborghini As He Tries To Buck In The Radgies' Rome Sh*g Pad
Movies
Watch Ana Become MRS GREY In The First Teaser Trailer For Fifty Shades Freed
Jemma Lucy Pictured With Fluid Leaking From Her Bum After Second Brazilian Butt Lift
Holly Hagan Looks Unrecognisable In This Gorgeous Make-Up Free Selfie
Geordie Shore's Marnie Simpson Admits Aaron Chalmers Has 'Learnt Some New Bedroom Moves' As She Talks About Their Sh*g Pad Session - EXCLUSIVE
Chloe Ferry Had The Best Reaction To Nathan Henry’s Erotic Antics On Geordie Shore
Celebrity