Kyla Teams Up With Popcaan For 'You Ain't Mine'

Kyla is back with her latest single 'You Ain't Mine' with a helping hand from Popcaan. Dropping with some visuals filmed in Portland, Jamaica fuelled with a summer vibe, the musician has another catchy hit to add to her catalogue.

Widely known for her anthem 'Do You Mind' with Crazy Cousinz back in 2009, which Drake revamped last year, I'm sure we will now be hearing much from Kyla.

Watch 'You Ain't Mine' below:

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=mawb0sdEEsg&feature=youtu.be

Words: Sarah Malik

Online Edit: Ra'ed Khan