The Wrap-Up

Lenis Debuts New Single ‘Told Him’

this year, and only left us anticipating further what was to come from this mysterious new talent.

Friday, June 2, 2017 - 18:00

Southern California’s Lenis first rose to our attention through her standout vocal delivery on Zuma’s ‘All Nite’ earlier this year, and only left us anticipating further what was to come from this mysterious new talent.

Fast forward three months, Lenis unveils her debut solo single ‘Told Him’, a bubbly and energetic pop and R&B track, full of personality and attitude; amounting in nothing short of an incredible debut release.

Told Him by Lenis

Words: Anil Rana

Online Edit: Ra'ed Khan

