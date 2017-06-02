Lenis Debuts New Single ‘Told Him’
Friday, June 2, 2017 - 18:00
Lenis first rose to our attention through her standout vocal delivery on Zuma's 'All Nite' earlier this year, and only left us anticipating further what was to come from this mysterious new talent.
Fast forward three months, Lenis unveils her debut solo single ‘Told Him’, a bubbly and energetic pop and R&B track, full of personality and attitude; amounting in nothing short of an incredible debut release.
Words: Anil Rana
Online Edit: Ra'ed Khan
