The Wrap-Up

Lenis Unleashes Dreamy New Track ‘Until The Day Of’

Following her critically acclaimed debut release ‘Told Him’ earlier this year, San Diego based artist Lenis returns with her latest offering ‘Until The Day Of’ and it sure is something extraordinary…

Monday, September 11, 2017 - 15:32

Following her critically acclaimed debut release ‘Told Him’ earlier this year, San Diego based artist Lenis returns with her latest offering ‘Until The Day Of’ and it sure is something extraordinary…

‘Until The Day Of’ is a softly crafted single about an ending chapter in two people’s lives. Unwavering, Lenis reveals a vulnerable side of herself as she remains hopeful for the uncertain future. Produced by DTB, the track is dreamy and atmospheric, complimenting Lenis’ flawless vocal delivery and creative lyricism.

Until The Day Of by Lenis

Words: Anil Rana

Online Edit: Ra'ed Khan

Latest News

10 Celebrities Who Love Shawn Mendes As Much As We Do

Hair Nails Are A (Gross) Thing That Exists Now

Resident Evil 7 Biohazard

New Free 'Shocking' Resident Evil 7 Biohazard DLC Will Give You Nightmares

Shawn Mendes’ 10 Best Vines Ever

Taylor Swift's Actor Boyfriend Just Landed Two Major Hollywood Roles

Riverdale's Lili Reinhart Looked Dreamy On The FROW At Her First NYFW

Chrissy Teigen Is Truly Shook By That Naked Attraction Show

Pokemon Sun &amp; Moon

Here’s How To Get All These Mega Pokemon FOR FREE In Pokemon Sun and Moon

It's Sexual Health Week, And The Theme Is... PORN!

Is Love Island's Kem Cetinay Getting His Skates On For Dancing On Ice?

Of Course There Was A Vagina And Boob Themed Collection On Show At NYFW

Harry Styles Covered Fleetwood Mac In Live Lounge and Everything Is Right Again

Stephen Bear teases shocking tattoos in trailer for Just Tattoo Of Us

Just Tattoo Of Us Host Stephen Bear Teases 'The Worst Tattoo We've Ever Seen' In The First Trailer For The Brand New Series

Our Fave Moments From The YouTube Stand Up To Cancer Livestream That Caused An Online Frenzy

One Direction Are Being Sued Over 'Drag Me Down' Two Years After Its Release, Which Isn't Ideal

Flatliners

The New Trailer For 'Flatliners' Is Trippy AF

Niall Horan Thanks Fans for Their Support in Adorable Tweet

Kendall Jenner, Selena Gomez, Cameron Dallas And More Best Celeb Looks From NYFW SS18

Zayn Malik Has His Say On The Taylor Swift 'Look What You Made Me Do' Drama

Fifth Harmony Go Vintage For The Amazing 'Deliver' Video

More From The Wrap-Up

Music

Lenis Unleashes Dreamy New Track ‘Until The Day Of’

Music

PARKER And Tamera Join Forces For Summer Banger ‘Identify’

Music

MAAD Returns With Killer New Release ‘Wonderland’

Music

Alicai Harley Releases New Video for Gold

Music

Dave Has A Hilarious 'Chicken Shop Date'

Music

Miguel Drops New Song Shockandawe

Music

Devlin Collaborates With Risky Roadz

Music

AJ x Deno Are 'Coming For You'

Music

Rap Rundown

Music

Rap Rundown: Grime Takeover

Music

Stormzy Drops Cinematic Visuals For ‘Cigarettes and Cush’

Music

IAMDDB Shares New Single 'Shade'

Trending Articles

Geordie Shore Spoiler Video: Gaz Beadle Drops A Relationship Bombshell On The House As He Finally Returns Following Emma McVey Split

Stephen Bear
Celebrity

Stephen Bear Has Shared Some Terrifying Details About The Ghosts That Haunt Charlotte Crosby's House

TV Shows

Gaz Beadle Explains Why He Was 'Acting Single' In The New Series Of Geordie Shore

Chloe Ferry has shared a sexy lingerie selfie on Instagram
Celebrity

Chloe Ferry Posts Ridiculously Hot Lingerie Selfie Because Why Not

Teen Mom UK&#039;s Mia Boardman confronts Manley Geddes&#039; ex Erin Corrigan

Teen Mom UK Spoiler Video: Mia Boardman Confronts Manley Geddes’ Ex Erin Corrigan About Whether She's Getting Back Together With Him

Stephen Bear teases shocking tattoos in trailer for Just Tattoo Of Us

Just Tattoo Of Us Host Stephen Bear Teases 'The Worst Tattoo We've Ever Seen' In The First Trailer For The Brand New Series

Olivia Attwood
Celebrity

Love Island's Olivia Attwood Is Basically Just As Posh As Camilla Thurlow

Love Island's Jamie Jewitt Comes Clean About Camilla Thurlow Split Rumours

Marnie Simpson plans to introduce Casey Johnson to her ex Aaron Chalmers
Celebrity

Marnie Simpson Plans To Introduce New Boyfriend Casey Johnson To Aaron Chalmers At His Next Fight

Fifty Shades Freed

Watch Ana Become MRS GREY In The First Teaser Trailer For Fifty Shades Freed

Charlotte Crosby Looks Unrecognisable After Incredible Hair Transformation

These New Riverdale Season 2 Spoilers Are Bad News For Bughead Fans