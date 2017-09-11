Lenis Unleashes Dreamy New Track ‘Until The Day Of’

Following her critically acclaimed debut release ‘Told Him’ earlier this year, San Diego based artist Lenis returns with her latest offering ‘Until The Day Of’ and it sure is something extraordinary…

‘Until The Day Of’ is a softly crafted single about an ending chapter in two people’s lives. Unwavering, Lenis reveals a vulnerable side of herself as she remains hopeful for the uncertain future. Produced by DTB, the track is dreamy and atmospheric, complimenting Lenis’ flawless vocal delivery and creative lyricism.

Words: Anil Rana

Online Edit: Ra'ed Khan