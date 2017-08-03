Lil B Introduces The 'Black Ken' Mixtape by Dropping 7 New Tracks

Good things come to those who wait, and after certainly making us wait (and wait), Lil B has finally given his elusive 'Black Ken' mixtape an August 17th release date.

Seven years in the making, the huge 27-track tape is set to mark a much-anticipated career moment for the Basedgod. Making the announcement on Twitter and simultaneously releasing seven tracks from the project on Apple Music, the hype for this endeavour is palpable.

Dedicating 'Black Ken' to several artists, Lil B called out Kanye West (amongst others) in a Twitter tribute, "The BasedGod has words for Kanye West ... he says you are a legend and Black Ken mixtape is also a tribute, must I repose,".

!!! HISTORY!! PRE ORDER BLACK KEN MIXTAPE!!! PRODUCED AND COMPOSED BY “THE BASEDGOD” !! ALSO 7 NEW SONGS FROM LIL B! https://t.co/RMZsOGLTBK — Lil B THE BASEDGOD (@LILBTHEBASEDGOD) August 2, 2017

Listen to more on Apple Music here.

Words: Sophie O'Kelly

Online Edit: Ra'ed Khan