The Wrap-Up

Lil B Introduces The 'Black Ken' Mixtape by Dropping 7 New Tracks

Good things come to those who wait, and after certainly making us wait (and wait), Lil B has finally given his elusive 'Black Ken' mixtape an August 17th release date.

Thursday, August 3, 2017 - 13:58

Good things come to those who wait, and after certainly making us wait (and wait), Lil B has finally given his elusive 'Black Ken' mixtape an August 17th release date. 

Seven years in the making, the huge 27-track tape is set to mark a much-anticipated career moment for the Basedgod. Making the announcement on Twitter and simultaneously releasing seven tracks from the project on Apple Music, the hype for this endeavour is palpable. 

Dedicating 'Black Ken' to several artists, Lil B called out Kanye West (amongst others) in a Twitter tribute, "The BasedGod has words for Kanye West ... he says you are a legend and Black Ken mixtape is also a tribute, must I repose,".

Listen to more on Apple Music here.

Words: Sophie O'Kelly

Online Edit: Ra'ed Khan

Latest News

Teen Mom UK 2: Check Out These Exciting Spoilers From Episode 3

Ed Sheeran Takes Us to Ghana in Surprise 'Bibia Be Ye Ye' Video

Teen Mom UK’s Sassi Simmonds Praised By Fans For Showing The ‘Reality Of Being A Mum’

Minecraft Story Mode

Here’s When You’ll FINALLY Be Able To Play Minecraft: Story Mode Season 2

Chris Martin Covers Linkin Park's 'Crawling' In Moving Tribute To Chester Bennington

Madison Beer's 'Dead' Music Video Is Finally Here

Celebrity Big Brother 2017: Did Chantelle Connelly Just Drop A Major Hint She's About To Enter The House!?

Miley Cyrus' Parents May Have Saved Her Relationship With Liam Hemsworth

Watch Kesha Perform 'Praying' and More 'Rainbow' Songs For The First Time

Pia Mia Returns With Sizzling 'I'm A Fan' Video

Ex On The Beach&#039;s Marty McKenna gives Chloe Ferry relationship advice

Ex On The Beach Spoiler Video: Marty McKenna Tells Chloe Ferry Sam Scott Won't Have Sex With Her For This Reason

Just Some Stuff You Probably Never Knew About Pubes

YSL stiletto roller skate

YSL Are Selling Stiletto Roller Skates For Anyone Who Has A Lot Of Cash And A Disregard For Their Personal Safety

Celebrity Big Brother 2017: Trisha Paytas Opens Up To Jemma Lucy About Her Escort Past: “I Used To Be Really Bad”

Zara Larsson's New Album May Be Out Next Year!

Celebrity Big Brother 2017: Jemma Lucy Talks Having Sex With Women Compared To Being In Relationships With Men

The Internet Is Convinced That Tom Holland Is Hiding A Frog In His Mouth And It Might Have A Point

Love Island's Chloe Crowhurst Confirms Split From TOWIE's Jon Clarke: 'I Don't Know What He's Thinking'

Harry Styles’ Ex Tess Ward Just Threw Potential Shade At Him Through The Medium Of Mushrooms

Louis Tomlinson Reveals That He And Zayn Malik Are Officially 'Mates' Again

More From The Wrap-Up

Music

Drake Share Clip For 'Gyalchester' To Promote New OVO Shop

Music

Lil B Introduces The 'Black Ken' Mixtape by Dropping 7 New Tracks

Music

WSTRN Take Us To J.A For ‘Txtin’ Featuring Alkaline

Music

J Hus Unveils Powerful New Visuals For ‘Spirit’

Music

Sabrina Claudio Shares 'Belong To You'

Music

Snakehips Enlist Anne-Marie And Joey Bada$$ For 'Either Way'

Music

AJ Tracey Is Back With New Single, 'Blacked Out'

Music

Sza Drops Strong Video For 'Supermodel'

Music

JaJa Kisses Unveils Dreamy ‘Zoning’ Video

Music

Mahalia Debuts Hazy ‘Sober’ Visual

Music

Donae’O And Shola Ama Speak On Their FTSE Produced Collab,‘Work U Out’

Music

Conducta And Alyss Unite For UKG Banger ‘Come & Go’

Trending Articles

Celebrity

Chantelle Connelly Brands Jemma Lucy A "Dog" And Takes A Vicious Dig At Her Privates

Celebrity

James Tindale Accuses Gaz Beadle Of Being "Unhygienic" For This Distressing Reason

Celebrity

Celebrity Big Brother 2017: Jordan Davies Brutally Shades Megan McKenna Within Three Seconds Of His VT

Celebrity

Celebrity Big Brother 2017: Did Chantelle Connelly Just Drop A Major Hint She's About To Enter The House!?

Celebrity

Celebrity Big Brother 2017: 18 Celebs Share Their STRONG Thoughts On The New Housemates

Celebrity

Celebrity Big Brother 2017: Trisha Paytas Genuinely Thought Jordan Davies Was A Hooker Before Going On Circumcision Rant

Jemma Lucy talks potential romances in the CBB house.
Celebrity

Celebrity Big Brother 2017: Jemma Lucy And Jordan Davies Are Already Discussing Potential House Romances

Ex On The Beach&#039;s Marty McKenna gives Chloe Ferry relationship advice
TV Shows

Ex On The Beach Spoiler Video: Marty McKenna Tells Chloe Ferry Sam Scott Won't Have Sex With Her For This Reason

Max Morley responds to his shower sex scene with Leonie McSorley on Ex On The Beach
TV Shows

Max Morley Responds After Sh*gging Leonie McSorley In The Shower On Ex On The Beach

Celebrity

Chloe Ferry's Ex Sam Scott Reveals He Very Nearly Died While Having Sex With Her During Ex On The Beach Romp

Celebrity

Love Island's Tyla Carr 'Refuses' To Speak To Muggy Mike After He Dumps Her For Caroline Flack

Celebrity

Celebrity Big Brother 2017: Katie Price Ruthlessly Lays Into Jemma Lucy On BBBOTS