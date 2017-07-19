Little Simz And Bibi Bourelly Join Forces For 'Customz'

Back with 'Customz' in collaboration with Bibi Bourelly, Little Simz delivers impeccably as always! This is her second solo release this year, where she discusses the highs and lows of travelling and touring.

Produced by Astronote, the smooth track is easy on the ears, with sultry vocals from Bourelly and raw lyricism from the North London MC.

The pair previously teamed up for 'Interlude' on Little Simz's most recent album, hopefully we'll hear more collaborations from the two!

Check out 'Customz' below:

Words: Sarah Malik

Online Edit: Ra'ed Khan