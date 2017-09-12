Lyrica Anderson Shares 'Dolla Bills' With Ty Dolla $ign

Lyrica Anderson has unveiled her latest offering 'Dolla Bills' with a helping hand from Ty Dolla $ign.

The singer-songwriter shares this with complementary visuals, filled with bright colours to cultivate the track.

Having collaborated with Ty Dolla $ign before on 'Unf**k You', as well as writing for the likes of Jason Derulo, Tinashe and Beyoncé, the 28 year old will be releasing her upcoming album 'Adia' on September 29th, click here to pre-order a copy of the project.

In the meantime, check out 'Dolla Bills' below:

Words: Sarah Malik

Online Edit: Ra'ed Khan