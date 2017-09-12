Lyrica Anderson Shares 'Dolla Bills' With Ty Dolla $ign
Lyrica Anderson has unveiled her latest offering 'Dolla Bills' with a helping hand from Ty Dolla $ign.
Tuesday, September 12, 2017 - 17:10
The singer-songwriter shares this with complementary visuals, filled with bright colours to cultivate the track.
Having collaborated with Ty Dolla $ign before on 'Unf**k You', as well as writing for the likes of Jason Derulo, Tinashe and Beyoncé, the 28 year old will be releasing her upcoming album 'Adia' on September 29th, click here to pre-order a copy of the project.
In the meantime, check out 'Dolla Bills' below:
Words: Sarah Malik
Online Edit: Ra'ed Khan
