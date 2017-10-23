MAAD And Tazer Join Forces For ‘Wonderland’ Remix
Celebrating hitting over 100,000 streams of her brand new single ‘Wonderland’, NYC based artist MAAD enlists super DJ/producer Tazer for the track’s official remix.
Monday, October 23, 2017 - 16:53
Serving up a 90’s house tinged dancefloor anthem, Tazer breathes fresh life into the track and shows ‘Wonderland in a whole new dimension.
With more releases from both MAAD and Tazer set for release in the next few months, expect to be hearing plenty more from the rising superstars.
Words: Anil Rana
Online Edit: Ra'ed Khan
