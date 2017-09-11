MAAD Returns With Killer New Release ‘Wonderland’

After intriguing listeners earlier this year with her debut EP ‘Lé Funk’, MAAD has returned just in time to see out the summer with the exuberantly catchy new single ‘Wonderland’ featuring BK rapper Jimi Tents.

The juxtaposition between MAAD’s vulnerable lyrics, co-written by Hannah Yadi, and Lostboy’s infectious production create a duality of emotions throughout the track, while the infectiously relatable pre-chorus is sure to ensure that the track is in heavy rotation across airwaves and playlists in the months to come.

Jimi Tents delivers an immaculate verse in accompaniment, displaying the undeniable chemistry between the pair and giving us even more reason to press replay on the synth-pop banger.

Press play below…

Words: Anil Rana

Online Edit: Ra'ed Khan