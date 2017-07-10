Mahalia Returns With Dreamy New Single ‘Sober’

Following the release of her stunning mixtape ‘Diary of Me’ last year, Leicester born singer-songwriter Mahalia returns with her brand new track ‘Sober’.

Produced by Maths Time Joy, the track is full of dreamy soundscapes, velvet vocals and showcases the evolution and growth of Mahalia’s artistry perfectly.

With more music planned for release in the months to come, it looks as if Mahalia is onto a winning formula and will undoubtedly be catapulted to the highest of heights.

Words: Anil Rana

Online Edit: Ra'ed Khan