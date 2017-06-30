Maleek Berry Releases New Track ‘Been Calling’

Following the runaway global success of his ‘Last Daze of Summer’ EP - spawning the global underground hit ‘Kontrol’ which has amassed over 46 million streams in less than a year – artist and producer Maleek Berry returns with the release of his new track ‘Been Calling’.

Written and produced by Maleek, the vibrant, summer-ready song premiered on Julie Adenuga's Beats 1 show last night and provides a taster of more new music to come this year which he is set to perform at his highly anticipated, sold-out headline show at London’s Scala on July 27th, his just announced slot at Philadelphia’s Made in America festival in September and Encore Festival Amsterdam in August. ‘Been Calling’ perfectly showcases Maleek’s unique and addictive sounds which sublimely fuse R&B, African, reggae and hip-hop influences and have led to collaborations with the likes of Wale, Wizkid, Davido, Runtown and Iyanya.

A perfect addition to your summer playlist, hit play on ‘Been Calling’ now:

Words: Kamilla Rose

Online Edit: Ra'ed Khan