Manolo Rose Drops 'Pink Fur'

Due to release his 'The River Jordan' project soon, Manolo Rose teases listeners with his latest track 'Pink Fur', following up from 'Have Mercy' and 'NGAF'.

Produced by Atlanta's Childish Major, the track is an ode to Cam'ron's iconic pink era - remember the fur coat!?

The Roc Nation signee is currently on tour, however be sure to keep your eyes peeled for new material soon!

Listen to 'Pink Fur' below:

Words: Sarah Malik

Online Edit: Ra'ed Khan