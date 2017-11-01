The Wrap-Up

Mark Asari Debuts ‘Ain’t Gotta Talk’ Visuals

British R&B artist Mark Asari unveils his sultry new visual for his latest single...

Wednesday, November 1, 2017 - 16:22

Following a string of acclaimed releases earlier this year, British R&B artist Mark Asari unveils his sultry new visual for his latest single ‘Ain’t Gotta Talk’.

Lifted from his brand new EP ‘Minus To Plus’, the Shadow Music produced track is a throwback R&B inspired banger showcasing Mark’s impressive vocal prowess perfectly; with the Pierre Jermaine directed visual accompanying the track and fitting the track’s narrative effortlessly.

‘Minus To Plus’ is available to stream on Spotify here.

Mark Asari - Ain't Gotta Talk [Music Video]

Words: Anil Rana

Online Edit: Zardine Collins

