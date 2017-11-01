Mark Asari Debuts ‘Ain’t Gotta Talk’ Visuals
British R&B artist Mark Asari unveils his sultry new visual for his latest single...
Wednesday, November 1, 2017 - 16:22
Following a string of acclaimed releases earlier this year, British R&B artist Mark Asari unveils his sultry new visual for his latest single ‘Ain’t Gotta Talk’.
Lifted from his brand new EP ‘Minus To Plus’, the Shadow Music produced track is a throwback R&B inspired banger showcasing Mark’s impressive vocal prowess perfectly; with the Pierre Jermaine directed visual accompanying the track and fitting the track’s narrative effortlessly.
‘Minus To Plus’ is available to stream on Spotify here.
Words: Anil Rana
Online Edit: Zardine Collins
