Maxsta And P Money Drop New Track 'Keeping It Moving'
Teaming up with P Money, Maxsta is back with 'Keeping It Moving'...
Wednesday, November 22, 2017 - 18:21
Teaming up with P Money, Maxsta is back with 'Keeping It Moving'. The track follows up his previous release 'King Dizzee' which commented on Wiley and Dizzee Rascal's back and forth on social media last month.
Delivering raw and reflective lyricism on the track, the East London MC also shares visuals which boosts the nostalgic vibe behind 'Keeping It Moving'.
Both Maxsta and P Money compliment each others style as they bounce off each other and showcase different angles of their artistry.
Watch 'Keeping It Moving' below:
Words: Sarah Malik
Online Edit: Zardine Collins
More From The Wrap-Up
Music
Maxsta And P Money Drop New Track 'Keeping It Moving'
Music
N.E.R.D Announce Release Date For Long-Awaited Album
Music
SOCIO Drops New Track ‘The Truth’
Music
Introducing Zuri Marley And Her Incredible Debut Single ‘Beg For It’
Music
Big Shaq, Yxng Bane And MoStack Set To Perform At We Are FSTVL
Music
Ye Ali Unveils Smooth New Track ‘All The Time’
Music
Zernell Fontaine And Sneakbo Join Forces For ‘Tropicana’
Music
ThatsHymn Releases Dual Single ‘Further’ and ‘Closer’
Music
Zuma. And Axel Mansoor Join Forces On ‘Heaven’
Music
Rap Rundown: #LondonIsOpen
Music
The UK Music Scene Celebrates As Controversial Form 696 Is Scrapped
Music
Sonel Skeete Remixes PnkForest’s ‘Stay Close’
Trending Articles
Geordie Shore Star Chantelle Connelly Doesn't Look Like This Anymore
Stephen Bear Shares Photo Of Charlotte Crosby In Bed And Declares He Misses Her
Zahida Allen Has Officially Found The World's Smallest Top And We're Into It
Chloe Ferry Goes In On Troll Who Claimed Sam Gowland Has Dropped His Standards
Geordie Shore's Chantelle Connelly's Amazing Transformation Over The Years
I'm A Celeb 2017: Vicky Pattison Mocks Amir Khan After Picture Of Him With Massive Snake Emerges
Holly Hagan Looks Like An Actual Goddess In These Thigh-High PVC Boots
Celebrity
10 Celebrities That Got Dramatically Kicked Off Reality Shows
Marnie Simpson Teases Her Incredible Legs In This Revealing Throwback Shot
Celebrity
I'm A Celeb 2017: This Is How Much Contestants Are Actually Paid
Celebrity