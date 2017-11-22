The Wrap-Up

Maxsta And P Money Drop New Track 'Keeping It Moving'

Teaming up with P Money, Maxsta is back with 'Keeping It Moving'...

Wednesday, November 22, 2017 - 18:21

Teaming up with P Money, Maxsta is back with 'Keeping It Moving'. The track follows up his previous release 'King Dizzee' which commented on Wiley and Dizzee Rascal's back and forth on social media last month.

Delivering raw and reflective lyricism on the track, the East London MC also shares visuals which boosts the nostalgic vibe behind 'Keeping It Moving'. 

Both Maxsta and P Money compliment each others style as they bounce off each other and showcase different angles of their artistry.

Watch 'Keeping It Moving' below:

 

Maxsta - Keeping It Moving ft. P Money

 

Words: Sarah Malik

Online Edit: Zardine Collins 

Justin Bieber And Selena Gomez Are Now ‘Exclusive’ And We Just Can’t Even