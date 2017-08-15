Melisa Whiskey Unveils Brand New Single ‘Billin’’

Following her debut release ‘Played’ meeting to an abundance of critical acclaim, London based songstress Melisa Whiskey returns with her killer new single ‘Ballin’’.

Lifted from her forthcoming EP ‘Moon & The Sky’, ‘Ballin’’ is a bossy and attitude driven banger. Featuring some slick production, a confident and strong vocal paired with an infectious hook, the track is a surefire summer anthem in the making.

Words: Anil Rana