The Wrap-Up

Miguel Drops New Song Shockandawe

Thursday, September 7, 2017 - 15:50

 Fresh off the back of banger RnB Sky Walker feat. Travis Scott, Miguel has dropped his second track in two weeks 'Shockandawe'. 

The 2:31 track has a rockier feel, but still holds Miguel's signature sound. Though a video is yet to be release for either track, it could be signs that a new album is on the way for the heart throb. We've seen many videos of him circulating recently, including this rendition of Sza's 'The Weekend': 

Catch the audio for Shockandawe below:

Miguel - Shockandawe (Audio)

Words: Cassandra McDonald

Online Edit: Ra'ed Khan

