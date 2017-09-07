Miguel Drops New Song Shockandawe
Fresh off the back of banger RnB Sky Walker feat. Travis Scott, Miguel has dropped his second track in two weeks 'Shockandawe'.
Thursday, September 7, 2017 - 15:50
The 2:31 track has a rockier feel, but still holds Miguel's signature sound. Though a video is yet to be release for either track, it could be signs that a new album is on the way for the heart throb. We've seen many videos of him circulating recently, including this rendition of Sza's 'The Weekend':
Catch the audio for Shockandawe below:
Words: Cassandra McDonald
Online Edit: Ra'ed Khan
