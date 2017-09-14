MoStack And Not3s Join Forces For A 'Celebration'

'Celebration' is nothing short of what you would think it would be, filled with witty lyricism as well as catchy production from Steel Banglez.

I'm sure the exciting collaboration will be a hit with listeners, which comes with Kaylum Dennis directed visuals.

Watch below:

Make sure you check out MoStack's 'High Street Kid' if you haven't already, and be sure to keep an eye out for Not3s' upcoming EP ''Take Note3s'.

Words: Sarah Malik

Online Edit: Ra'ed Khan