The Wrap-Up

MoStack And Not3s Join Forces For A 'Celebration'

'Celebration' is nothing short of what you would think it would be, filled with witty lyricism as well as catchy production from Steel Banglez.

Thursday, September 14, 2017 - 17:18

'Celebration' is nothing short of what you would think it would be, filled with witty lyricism as well as catchy production from Steel Banglez. 

I'm sure the exciting collaboration will be a hit with listeners, which comes with Kaylum Dennis directed visuals.

Watch below:

Not3s & MoStack - Celebration (Prod. by Steel Banglez) [Music Video] | GRM Daily

Make sure you check out MoStack's 'High Street Kid' if you haven't already, and be sure to keep an eye out for Not3s' upcoming EP ''Take Note3s'.

Words: Sarah Malik

Online Edit: Ra'ed Khan

