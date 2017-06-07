Mr Eazi Teams Up With Tekno For New Video ‘Short Skirt’

Hot on the heels of his incredible mixtape ‘Accra to Lagos’, Afrobeats artists Mr Eazi returns with the visual for his new track ‘Short Skirt’.

Another solid offering from Mr Eazi, including an added feature from Tekno; and with the accompanying visual featuring the ladies of BKChat LDN, the clip shows off an abundance of ‘Black Girl Magic’.

Heading on the road later this week, expect to catch Mr Eazi on the road in a city near you! Tickets and dates can be viewed here.

Words: Anil Rana

Online Edit: Ra'ed Khan