Mr Eazi Teams Up With Tekno For New Video ‘Short Skirt’
Hot on the heels of his incredible mixtape ‘Accra to Lagos’, Afrobeats artists Mr Eazi returns with the visual for his new track ‘Short Skirt’.
Wednesday, June 7, 2017 - 17:01
Mr Eazi returns with the visual for his new track ‘Short Skirt’.Hot on the heels of his incredible mixtape ‘Accra to Lagos’, Afrobeats artists
Another solid offering from Mr Eazi, including an added feature from Tekno; and with the accompanying visual featuring the ladies of BKChat LDN, the clip shows off an abundance of ‘Black Girl Magic’.
Heading on the road later this week, expect to catch Mr Eazi on the road in a city near you! Tickets and dates can be viewed here.
Words: Anil Rana
Online Edit: Ra'ed Khan
Latest News
Alex Bowen And Olivia Buckland Reveal Who They Want The Two New Love Island Lads To Go On Dates With
Get Festival Ready This Summer With MTV TRAX
Liam Payne Looks Like A Ray Of Sunshine As He Chats About How Baby Bear Is Doing
Why YOU Should Vote On June 8th With Bastille, Tinashe, Charlotte Crosby, Stephen Bear And More
Vicky Pattison Credits Newfound Body Confidence With 'Working Hard' In The Gym
Zahida Allen Hits Out At Cruel Trolls Who Branded Her 'Too Fat' To Wear A Bikini
Ed Sheeran Putting 55 Malteasers In His Mouth On Carpool Karaoke Is Strangely Hypnotic
These Classic Pokémon Games Are Coming To 3DS And The Nostalgia Is Real
The First Pictures Of Topless Gaz Beadle In Hells Kitchen Are Everything We Hoped For
Swiss Village Bans Photos To Stop You Getting Holiday FOMO
Perrie Edwards Shows Her Scar In Powerful Image Which Sparks Body Confidence Movement
Girl Who Photoshopped Zac Efron's Face Over Her Ex In Their Holiday Pics Is All Our Hero
Ariana Grande Releases Somewhere Over The Rainbow Cover As Charity Single
Marnie Simpson Takes To Twitter To Have Her Say On Explosive Zahida Allen Fight
Justin Bieber Announces David Guetta Collaboration
Love Island 2017: OMG There's TWO New Lads Heading Into The Villa
Charlotte Crosby Says Appearing On Loose Women Was The Worst Day Of Her Life: ‘I Left Crying’
Big Brother 2017: Chanelle McCleary Unleashes Her First WAAAAH Of The Series Before Slamming Kayleigh Morris
13 Of The Most Amazing One-Shot Music Video Wonders This Century
How The 2017 General Election Could Affect Women
More From The Wrap-Up
Music
Mr Eazi Teams Up With Tekno For New Video ‘Short Skirt’
Music
Jelani Blackman Releases New Single ‘Not You’
Music
Rap Rundown: A New Path
Music
Alxndr London Shares New Single ‘Circus Of Mermaids’
Music
Kadiata Shares EP ‘Don’t Tell Me Plz’
Music
Frank Gamble Join Forces With Abra Cadabra For ‘J’Adore’
Music
Johnny Phrank Releases Brand New Single ‘Stunt’
Music
FTSE Shares 'Work U Out' With Shola Ama And Donae'O
Music
Grime Aid Returns on June 15th In Response To The Somalian Crisis
Music
Lenis Debuts New Single ‘Told Him’
Music
Jessie Reyez Unveils ‘Gatekeeper’ Music Video And Short Movie
Music
Kojey Radical Drops Incredible New Single ‘After Winter’
Trending Articles
Celebrity
Sean Pratt Sets The Record Straight Over Reports He's Forgiven Ex Zahida Allen For Cheating With Scotty T
TV Shows
The Brand New Ex On The Beach Trailer Is Here And We're SRSLY Excited!
Charlotte Crosby Says Appearing On Loose Women Was The Worst Day Of Her Life: ‘I Left Crying’
Celebrity
Marnie Simpson Has Her Say On Charlotte Crosby's 'Extreme' 7lbs Weight Loss
Celebrity
Scotty T Gets Shut Down By Caroline Flack After His Twitter Flirting Spectacularly Fails
Celebrity
Big Brother 2017 Line-Up: Meet Your Housemates!
TV Shows
Geordie Shore Spoiler Video: Zahida Allen And Abbie Holborn Come To Blows In Vicious Fight Over Scotty T Neck On Betrayal
Marnie Simpson Takes To Twitter To Have Her Say On Explosive Zahida Allen Fight
Celebrity
Alex Bowen And Olivia Buckland Just Threw Major Shade At Love Island’s Malin Andersson
Big Brother 2017: Chanelle McCleary Unleashes Her First WAAAAH Of The Series Before Slamming Kayleigh Morris
Celebrity
Geordie Shore’s Holly Hagan Reveals Just Tattoo Of Us Contributed To Her Break-Up With Kyle Christie
TV Shows