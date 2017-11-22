The Wrap-Up

N.E.R.D Announce Release Date For Long-Awaited Album

N.E.R.D have now announced their brand new album 'No One Ever Really Dies'...

Wednesday, November 22, 2017 - 18:13

Back in 2010, N.E.R.D announced their split however they have been teasing at a reunion lately - and it's confirmed!

With recent live performances and the release of 'Lemon' with Rihanna, the band has now announced that their brand new album 'No One Ever Really Dies'  will be available on December 15th. 

I can't pinpoint what sort of sound I'm expecting from the self-titled album, considering their lengthy hiatus and the way music has evolved over the recent years. However, I'm sure it will remain sonically pleasing and there will surely be something for everyone. I'm excited for the project!

Check out the tracklist and the visuals for 'Lemon' below:

1. 'Everybody Hurts'
2. 'Lemon' ft. Rihanna
3. 'Voíla' ft. Wale and Gucci Mane
4. '1000' ft. Future
5. 'Don't Don't Do I't ft. Kendrick Lamar
6. 'Kites' ft M.I.A. and Kendrick Lamar
7. 'ESP'
8. 'Lightning Fire Magic Prayer'
9. 'Rollinem 7s' ft. Andre 3000
10. 'Lifting You' ft. Ed Sheeran
11. 'Secret Life Of Tigers'

 

N.E.R.D & Rihanna - Lemon

 

Words: Sarah Malik

Online Edit: Zardine Collins 

