The Wrap-Up

Otzeki Are Back With 'True Love'

London based duo Otzeki have recently unveiled their latest offering 'True Love' after a lengthy hiatus.

Monday, June 12, 2017 - 11:08

London based duo Otzeki have recently unveiled their latest offering 'True Love'.

The track embodies intricate production and haunting lyricism, described as a "hymn of love and euphoria". 'True Love' is also the title of their forthcoming sophomore EP, which is set to feature their existing tracks 'Touch', 'Already Dead' and All This Time'.

Otzeki will be having a headline show on June 14th at London's Corsica Studios, click here to grab yourself a ticket!

Meanwhile, have a listen to 'True Love' below:

True Love by Otzeki

Words: Sarah Malik

