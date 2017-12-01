OVO’s Roy Woods Drops Long-Awaited Debut Album

OVO-signed Roy Woods has today released his long-awaited debut album ‘Say Less’.

The 16-track project acts as a follow-up to the critically-acclaimed EP ‘Nocturnal’ and features collaborations with OVO affiliates PARTYNEXTDOOR and dvsn. At just 21 years-old the Ontario-born artist has gone from strength-to-strength having already toured North America twice – he is certainly one to watch for 2018!

Online Edit: Zardine Collins