PARKER And Tamera Join Forces For Summer Banger ‘Identify’
After producing a string of hits for the likes of Rihanna and Nicki Minaj, British artist/producer PARKER returns with his brand new single ‘Identify’.
Monday, September 11, 2017 - 15:27
Featuring some additional vocals courtesy of Tamera, ‘Identify’ fuses the best of Mexico’s mariachi style with some afrobeats, with PARKER delivering his regular winning formula on the production side and really delivering an incredible release.
With more music planned from both PARKER and Tamera, expect to hear and see more from the pair in the months to come.
Words: Anil Rana
Online Edit: Ra'ed Khan
