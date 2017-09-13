Purple Peanuts Link Up With Rama Duke For 2017 Rendition of ‘My Boo’
Purple Peanuts connects with Rama Duke for their latest release via 1520 Entertainment, ‘My Boo’.
Wednesday, September 13, 2017 - 13:20
Purple Peanuts connects with Rama Duke for their latest release via 1520 Entertainment, ‘My Boo’.
Formulated from the 1996 hit by Ghost Town DJ’s, the pair come together and rework the original R&B heavy track into a hip uptempo synth-pop banger, adding a totally refreshing take on the track.
Making for the perfect poolside playlist addition, “My Boo” delivers righteous vocals from Rama and a hooking beat that’ll be sure to have the track on constant repeat.
Words: Anil Rana
Online Edit: Ra'ed Khan
Latest News
Lana Del Rey's 'White Mustang' Video Is A Sultry Ride
Fifth Harmony Recreate The 'He Like That' Video Live and It's Amazing
12 Times Marnie Simpson and Casey Johnson Have Already Been The Cutest Celeb Couple Going
Ferne McCann Insists There's 'Absolutely No Way' Her Baby Will Ever Appear On TOWIE
Is Blac Chyna Working On A Debut Rap Album?
Justin Bieber Fans Troll Selena Gomez's Assistant For Confirming Jelena Is Dead
12 Reasons John Legend Blew Us Away On His Darkness And Light Tour In London
Gigi Hadid Loves A Bit Of Zayn Malik's Chicken And Sweetcorn Pie
Um, Harry Styles Covered 'Wild Thoughts' and It's Unbelievable
PewDiePie Issues Apology Video For Using Racist Slur In Online Stream
Is This Solid Proof That Stephanie Davis Is Dating Marnie Simpson's Ex Ricky Rayment?
Game-Changing Apps Every Beauty Obsessed Human Should Download Now
This Game Is A Mix Of Harry Potter, Studio Ghibli And Stardew Valley And You'll Want To Play It Right Now
OMG - Kesha Is Headlining Her Own Show In London In November
15 Celeb Fashion Stylists You Need To Start Following On Instagram Right Now
Grool, The First Teaser For The Mean Girls Musical Is Here
Love Island's Montana Brown Is Joining MTV News As A Weekly Presenter!
Gaz Beadle Shares Selfie With Pregnant Emma McVey After Returning From Australia
Fergie and Nicki Minaj Unveil Incredible 'You Already Know' Music Video
Miley Cyrus And Liam Hemsworth Share A Kissing Selfie And It's Cute AF
More From The Wrap-Up
Music
Purple Peanuts Link Up With Rama Duke For 2017 Rendition of ‘My Boo’
Music
DB Bantino Unleashes Summertime Visual For ‘Low’
Music
Lyrica Anderson Shares 'Dolla Bills' With Ty Dolla $ign
Music
Tizzy & Brandz Join Forces With Micah Million For 'What You Reckon'
Music
Lenis Unleashes Dreamy New Track ‘Until The Day Of’
Music
PARKER And Tamera Join Forces For Summer Banger ‘Identify’
Music
MAAD Returns With Killer New Release ‘Wonderland’
Music
Alicai Harley Releases New Video for Gold
Music
Dave Has A Hilarious 'Chicken Shop Date'
Music
Miguel Drops New Song Shockandawe
Music
Devlin Collaborates With Risky Roadz
Music
AJ x Deno Are 'Coming For You'
Trending Articles
Geordie Shore Spoiler Video: Gaz Beadle Drops A Relationship Bombshell On The House As He Finally Returns Following Emma McVey Split
Geordie Shore's Abbie Holborn Has A Stern Word For Haters Who Called Out Her Stained Bed Sheet
TV Shows
Gaz Beadle Explains Why He Was 'Acting Single' In The New Series Of Geordie Shore
Celebrity
Vicky Pattison Explains The Zero Geordies Policy For Her Wedding To John Noble
Gaz Beadle Shares Selfie With Pregnant Emma McVey After Returning From Australia
Celebrity
Sophie Kasaei Says It's 'Not The Right Time' For Her And Boyfriend Joel Corry To Settle Down
Celebrity