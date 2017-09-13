The Wrap-Up

Purple Peanuts Link Up With Rama Duke For 2017 Rendition of ‘My Boo’

Purple Peanuts connects with Rama Duke for their latest release via 1520 Entertainment, ‘My Boo’.

Wednesday, September 13, 2017 - 13:20

Purple Peanuts connects with Rama Duke for their latest release via 1520 Entertainment, ‘My Boo’.

Formulated from the 1996 hit by Ghost Town DJ’s, the pair come together and rework the original R&B heavy track into a hip uptempo synth-pop banger, adding a totally refreshing take on the track.

Making for the perfect poolside playlist addition, “My Boo” delivers righteous vocals from Rama and a hooking beat that’ll be sure to have the track on constant repeat.

Purple Peanuts Feat. Rama Duke - "My Boo" by The Purple Peanuts

Words: Anil Rana

Online Edit: Ra'ed Khan

Latest News

Lana Del Rey's 'White Mustang' Video Is A Sultry Ride

Fifth Harmony Recreate The 'He Like That' Video Live and It's Amazing

12 Times Marnie Simpson and Casey Johnson Have Already Been The Cutest Celeb Couple Going

Ferne McCann Insists There's 'Absolutely No Way' Her Baby Will Ever Appear On TOWIE

Is Blac Chyna Working On A Debut Rap Album?

Justin Bieber Fans Troll Selena Gomez's Assistant For Confirming Jelena Is Dead

12 Reasons John Legend Blew Us Away On His Darkness And Light Tour In London

Gigi Hadid Loves A Bit Of Zayn Malik's Chicken And Sweetcorn Pie

Um, Harry Styles Covered 'Wild Thoughts' and It's Unbelievable

PewDiePie Issues Apology Video For Using Racist Slur In Online Stream

Is This Solid Proof That Stephanie Davis Is Dating Marnie Simpson's Ex Ricky Rayment?

Game-Changing Apps Every Beauty Obsessed Human Should Download Now

Stardew Valley

This Game Is A Mix Of Harry Potter, Studio Ghibli And Stardew Valley And You'll Want To Play It Right Now

OMG - Kesha Is Headlining Her Own Show In London In November

15 Celeb Fashion Stylists You Need To Start Following On Instagram Right Now

Grool, The First Teaser For The Mean Girls Musical Is Here

Love Island's Montana Brown Is Joining MTV News As A Weekly Presenter!

Gaz Beadle Shares Selfie With Pregnant Emma McVey After Returning From Australia

Fergie and Nicki Minaj Unveil Incredible 'You Already Know' Music Video

Miley Cyrus And Liam Hemsworth Share A Kissing Selfie And It's Cute AF

More From The Wrap-Up

Music

Purple Peanuts Link Up With Rama Duke For 2017 Rendition of ‘My Boo’

Music

DB Bantino Unleashes Summertime Visual For ‘Low’

Music

Lyrica Anderson Shares 'Dolla Bills' With Ty Dolla $ign

Music

Tizzy & Brandz Join Forces With Micah Million For 'What You Reckon'

Music

Lenis Unleashes Dreamy New Track ‘Until The Day Of’

Music

PARKER And Tamera Join Forces For Summer Banger ‘Identify’

Music

MAAD Returns With Killer New Release ‘Wonderland’

Music

Alicai Harley Releases New Video for Gold

Music

Dave Has A Hilarious 'Chicken Shop Date'

Music

Miguel Drops New Song Shockandawe

Music

Devlin Collaborates With Risky Roadz

Music

AJ x Deno Are 'Coming For You'

Trending Articles

Geordie Shore Spoiler Video: Gaz Beadle Drops A Relationship Bombshell On The House As He Finally Returns Following Emma McVey Split

Geordie Shore's Abbie Holborn Has A Stern Word For Haters Who Called Out Her Stained Bed Sheet

TV Shows

Gaz Beadle Explains Why He Was 'Acting Single' In The New Series Of Geordie Shore

Celebrity

Vicky Pattison Explains The Zero Geordies Policy For Her Wedding To John Noble

Gaz Beadle Shares Selfie With Pregnant Emma McVey After Returning From Australia

Celebrity

Sophie Kasaei Says It's 'Not The Right Time' For Her And Boyfriend Joel Corry To Settle Down

Celebrity

Marnie Simpson Discusses One Thing She Really Hates In The Bedroom

MTV Breaks Wants YOU To Join Us At MTV EMA 2017 In London

Charlotte Crosby Hits Out At 'Rank, Fake Girl' In Seriously Cryptic Twitter Post

Is This Solid Proof That Stephanie Davis Is Dating Marnie Simpson's Ex Ricky Rayment?

Little Mix Come Clean About Why They Always Wear Leotards On Stage

Zayn Malik Has Told The World He ‘Never Really Spoke To Harry Styles’ During His One Direction Days