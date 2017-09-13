Purple Peanuts Link Up With Rama Duke For 2017 Rendition of ‘My Boo’

Purple Peanuts connects with Rama Duke for their latest release via 1520 Entertainment, ‘My Boo’.

Formulated from the 1996 hit by Ghost Town DJ’s, the pair come together and rework the original R&B heavy track into a hip uptempo synth-pop banger, adding a totally refreshing take on the track.

Making for the perfect poolside playlist addition, “My Boo” delivers righteous vocals from Rama and a hooking beat that’ll be sure to have the track on constant repeat.

Words: Anil Rana

Online Edit: Ra'ed Khan