Quality Control And Migos Share 'Too Hotty'

Drawing inspiration from WWE wrestler Scotty 2 Hotty, Quality Control and Migos have dropped 'Too Hotty'.

Co-directed by DAPS and Migos, the visuals are nothing short of what you would expect.

The track initially dropped back in May as 'To Hotty' by Migos, however it has now been re-named and re-released, which will be featured on the forthcoming compilation 'Control the Streets, Vol 1'.

Check out the visuals below:

Words: Sarah Malik

Online Edit: Ra'ed Khan