In this week’s Rap Rundown we’ve got Chip celebrating his 27th birthday with his ‘Behind Barz’ freestyle debut, 67, K-Trap, Youngs Teflon and Loski featuring on this year’s MOBO Awards cypher, and the announcement of the MTV Brand New for 2018 list.

On Saturday morning, as I sat down to do some research for this week’s column, I ended up following a path of procrastination which led to me spending the best part of two hours watching a series of grime freestyles from the mid noughties. This concluded with Chip’s infamous Westwood freestyle with which, at the age of 16, he emerged with the lyrical prowess and playful narcissism of a grime veteran. On Sunday, more than a decade later, Chip dropped his debut ‘Behind Barz’ freestyle, which reflected on his musical achievements with the same sense of nostalgia that led me to watch his BBC 1Xtra debut the day before.

I wish I could say his latest freestyle gave me the same awe-inspiring reaction as his seminal breakthrough, but there aren’t many that have. Instead, with this one, I was surprised by how Chip is still improving. And although, over the years, Chip has released some tunes I’ve not been a fan of, his talent has evidently always been there and now, with more than ten years of experience in the grime scene, he is continuing to master his craft. Check out his ‘Behind Barz’ debut below.

Next up we’ve got one of last week’s freestyles that came from a completely different set of UK rappers. 67, K-Trap, Youngs Teflon and Loski were part of a line-up curated by Radar Radio and Kenny Allstar to feature on the MOBO Awards’ brand new cypher and, contrary to Chip’s ‘Behind Barz’ session, this freestyle had a gritty drill focus, representing part of the UK rap scene’s new generation.

Each artist showcased their greaziest bars and each verse contained the chat you would expect from this particular UK rap sub-genre, so, if that’s what you like, I’m sure you’ll enjoy the video below. However, in my opinion, there wasn’t enough energy. The talent and vitality in the UK scene at the moment is palpable so I was expecting to see a little bit more of that on a MOBO Awards’ cypher, a platform which I assumed would aim to reflect the scene in all its glory. Check out the video below.

Finally, last week saw the announcement of the MTV Brand New for 2018 list. In a year that has seen the rise of a number of unsigned, independent acts - particularly in the UK rap, grime, afro-bashment, UK R&B categories - it would difficult to pick out just ten artists who have done well this year. Instead the list has been put together to predict the ten artists likely to continue a similar upward trajectory into the new year. Representing the UK rap scene this year, hoping to follow in the footsteps of last year’s winner AJ Tracey, are Lotto Boyz, Not3s and Yxng Bane. Check out the full list below.

MTV BRAND NEW 2018 SHORTLIST:

BAD SOUNDS

ELDERBROOK

JESSIE REYEZ

LOTTO BOYZZ

MABEL

NOT3S

PALE WAVES

SIGRID

TOM WALKER

YXNGBANE

Words: Patrick Fennelly

Online Edit: Ra'ed Khan