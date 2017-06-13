Rap Rundown: Collaborations

In this week’s Rap Rundown we’ve got three very different but equally interesting collaborations (and the accompanying visuals) from Stefflon Don Stylo G and Chip

Firstly, last week saw the release of the latest, and probably most highly anticipated visual from Stefflon Don, which features Tottenham’s MOBO Award-winning Abra Cadabra. ‘Envy Us’, lifted from Steff’s ‘Real Ting’ mixtape, was one of my personal favourites and because of the natural chemistry evident between the pair, I was keen to see the accompanying visuals.

Since her project dropped last winter, Steff has almost become an auteur when it comes to the visuals. Her ‘16 Shots’ video, filmed on location in Jamaica, was conceptualised and co-directed by the East London rapper, who worked alongside film maker Luke Biggins, and the duo reunited to continue the synergy with her afro-beats influenced collaboration with Abra Cadabra.

In my opinion, the attempt to make a ‘mini-movie’ with ’16 Shots’ was a bit too much. I understand the concept and how it’s about her protective relationship with her mum but due to the fact that she’s relatively new to directing, I felt like it was a little over-ambitious and resulted in a pretty underwhelming product. ‘Envy Us’ on the other hand felt a lot more natural. Steff recruited her charismatic squad to join her on the dancefloor of what looked like a West End-type nightclub, where she was reunited with Abra Cadabra and his adidas and North Face clad friends.

For me, the visuals subtly embellished the track - with Steff’s bright blue hair coordinated with Abz’s three stripe tracksuit - and encompassed the playful, boyish arrogance of ‘Envy Us’, showcasing the talent of what you would assume was a seasoned music video director.

On Wednesday, we also saw the release of Empara Mi’s ‘Spoon’ where she recruited Kojey Radical for collaborative commentary, touching on the self-awareness of the young generation.

As an up and coming spoken word artist, Kojey has become somewhat of an ambassador for the aforementioned generation, addressing various socio-political issues through his lyricism and captivating live performances. Empara Mi, although still a pretty enigmatic artist, seems to discuss similar topics in her music, so, though it may not have been a collaboration that would’ve been predicted, the pair fit together pretty perfectly.

When I asked Empara Mi why she chose Kojey Radical to lay down a verse, she explained:

‘I‘ve been following Kojey for a while. I’ve seen him performing spoken word and watched the music stop and the whole crowd fall silent hanging on his every word. I think perhaps coming from that world of spoken word contributes to the importance of everything he has to say and he never fails to deliver. Also his energy is unparalleled and when I heard ‘Gallons’ I knew I had to track him down’.

The video - following a group of young people (specifically London’s House of Pharoahs) in a coming-of-age-type narrative through the inner city - brings to life Empara Mi and Kojey Radical’s metaphorical lyrics and the concept of the ‘fearless young generation’.

‘For me there would be no point in finding actors when these guys are the real deal. I was following them already on Instagram and they're essentially a group of multi-talented guys having fun and making a living out of it. I wanted the video to showcase this ‘coming of age’ theme I allude to in the song and the message behind my words are self-motivating’.

When I asked House of Pharoahs why they agreed to feature in the video, Bandana explained:

‘As a collective we make music ourselves and do our own videos so we normally wouldn’t show face in other peoples’ videos like that. But the story board that was given to us was really interesting. And then we had to think about who was going to be in the video, out of the six who are in the House of the Pharaohs. I feel like the four of us who got involved all enjoyed it differently. Everyone’s got their own reasons for getting involved but mostly the aesthetics and the idea behind the video is what made us want to do it, as its very fitting with what we’re doing right now so made complete sense’

Check out the video below and if you haven’t already, download a copy of the ‘Spoons’ here.

Last week also saw a collaboration between Spanish Town’s Stylo G and North London’s Chip on the UK remix of ‘Yu Zimme’. The partnership will come as no surprise to fans of their track ‘Dash Out’ and their creative compatibility is still palpable four years later. Stylo’s ability to create a dancehall anthem remains unquestionable and Chip’s long-standing relationship with the genre and Jamaican music in general meant that he was positioned comfortably on the summer rhythm.

The video will also be exactly what you would expect from a seasonal dancehall track; a mansion/pool party vibe which leaves, in the words of Stylo G, a ‘whole leap of space for the gyaldem’. Press play on the video below and if anyone is planning to host a dancehall-inspired pool party like Stylo’s, shout me.

Words: Patrick Fennelly

Online Edit: Ra'ed Khan