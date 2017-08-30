Rap Rundown: Grime Takeover

In this week's Rap Rundown, Boy Better Know’s O2 Takeover, The HeavyTrackerz’s new album, Odyssey, and their Relentless No 5 launch party.

Boy Better Know's excursion through the music industry, which has run parallel to the success story of grime, manifested in a cultural climax at the weekend, in which the collective took over one of London's most high profile arenas with a line-up of performers they felt best represented where the scene is going, as well as where it has come from. They also hand-picked their favourite food spots to cater for fans at the inaugural festival and hosted football tournaments, film screenings and a pop-up skate park.

When I arrived at The O2, I thought I knew what to expect. I've seen the majority of the artists on the bill perform in the past and I've also been to festivals and large arena shows with equally strong line-ups. Then, I saw a pretty large queue meandering nearly all the way to the tube station so I popped my head round the corner to see what they were all heading towards and it was an outside area where Radar Radio had set up their stage, adjacent to the skate park (where anyone can rent a board for the day) and the football pitch. I also noticed the demographic of the revellers. There were young neo-grime fans (and a few parents), old school, pirate radio era veterans, rockers, journalists and then a few others I would struggle to categorise. Don't get me wrong, I love the fact that grime has broken the main stream and now appeals to a variety of audiences, it just still surprises me when I actually see its new commercial fan-base in the flesh.

After previewing one of the festival's smaller stages, I decided to head in to see exactly how much of an O2 'takeover' it actually was and continued inside the arena to check out the other venues. First I visited Julie Adenuga's Back2Back showcase which, before it started to fill up, felt a little bit like a student bar after the lights had been turned on, but when it began, developed into a platform for some of the UK's most exciting up-and-comers. I then swung by The Den, located in the indigO2, to catch President T's set. This was one of the highlights for me. Although his set was cut short because he arrived late, the performance set the pace for the rest of the day. It was the perfect size stage for Prez, and the crowd were lively and receptive - it worked perfectly. Then came Suspect who I was interested in seeing but it turned out nobody else was, so the atmosphere temporarily slumped until Ms Banks took to the stage. She picked the right tracks to lift the crowd back up and after her recent series of festival sets and shows abroad, looked like a seasoned performer.

The Den was a showcase indicative of the scene as it has been for a long time. Some very talented performers on a medium size stage. But, for me, the next part of my day had more of an impact. I returned to the Radar Radio stage for Logan Sama's set, where he was joined by artists including Flowdan, Discarda, Manga and Safone (and a 20-30 man deep entourage) for a sunset grime session. This was the first time it dawned on me that these weren't artists chosen by major labels or festival curators trying to cash in on a mainstream fad, these were artists who are as much a part of the culture as the people who put the event together. For me this reflected the value of the independent artist and furthermore, the power and influence of grime and the UK rap scene.

The headline performances took place in The O2’s main arena, so after spending a bit of time outside, and darting over to Cook Daily to see if I could quickly grab something to eat, I went through and caught J Hus’s set before BBK took to the stage to remind fans why they’re spearheading a cultural movement which has brought the energy, style and talent of the grime scene into the commercial spotlight. Skepta, JME, Frisco, Shorty, Jammer, Maximum and co performed in front of a backdrop of music video visuals and archive footage, displayed on a graffiti-covered cinema screen symbolic of the walls of Jammer’s infamous basement. This was a real representation of the genre which, after stumbling through the commercial music scene at its first attempt, has developed in a much healthier way this time round. Rather than trying to emulate other acts who have headlined festivals before them, Boy Better Know simply emphasised and embellished all the appealing elements of grime, creating a tangible experience for their new fan base as well as their devoted followers. If you think that sounds alright but doesn’t get you as gassed as I clearly was at the time, add Giggs and Drake to the equation. And yes, you’d be forgiven for assuming a surprise appearance from one of the world’s biggest rap/pop stars could be a distraction, but, it wasn’t. It only further proved the power and influence grime, UK rap and the UK scene in general has on the mainstream, not only locally, but on an international level.

Last week also saw the release of The HeavyTrackerz's debut album, 'Odyssey: A Musical Journey', and on Wednesday, before they shared their collaborative project with the world, they invited a few people down to Relentless's Denmark Street studio for an exclusive preview. If you've already checked out the album, or at least the track list, you'll be aware of the caliber of the featured artists. But, if you were lucky enough to be down at the launch, you will have seen the concept of the album come to life with some energetic performances, which similarly to the BBK Takeover, represented the direction in which grime is heading, but also reflected on its conception.

SK Vibemaker warmed things up behind the decks before Big Narstie, Double S, Footsie, Face and Lethal Bizzle gave solo and collaborative performances, reminding the grime fans in the crowd why they stayed loyal to London's newly popular export. As well as 'Rude Boy Flex' - lifted from the album - Lethal Bizzle, Face and Footsie performed classic tracks including 'Hard' and, of course, 'Pow' and Double S, who recently commented on his long standing relationship with grime and garage in his track 'Radio', also earned himself a few wheel-ups. The cypher, which they managed to jump into pretty much as soon as they all arrived on stage, transported us back to the first few live grime shows we experienced back in the day and gave a pretty clear idea of what The HeavyTrackerz were going to be doing with their album. They weren't going to be following the formula of a lot of UK rappers, producers and musicians who are taking grime and UK rap and diluting it with some commercial-friendly, afrobeats or dancehall/bashment-influenced production in an aim to try and get into the charts, they were planning to represent the origins of grime, garage and UK rap, adding their own unique creative influences.

Obviously I’ve never attempted it myself but, to me, it seems pretty difficult to create a compilation album with a succinct, coherent concept. When there’s a variety of artists on the track list, no matter how talented they are, I feel like it’s easy for a project to lose fluidity. With ‘Odyssey’, The HeavyTrackerz maintained their concept – a narrative criticising the music business and the naivety of artists getting manipulated by major labels. They did this with a number of entertaining (and probably quite relatable) interludes and tracks with which veterans like Footsie commented on the industry. I wasn’t necessarily expecting the project to be quite as political, but the fact that The HeavyTrackerz outlined their collaborative project with a genuine and informed comment on their experiences of the mainstream, meant that ‘Odyssey’ wasn’t just a load of tracks thrown together for a quick release, it was a catalytic debut album which suggests The HeavyTrackerz have the aptitude to stand the test of time.

Words: Patrick Fennelly

Online Edit: Ra'ed Khan