The Wrap-Up

Rap Rundown: Our Generation

Monday, May 22, 2017 - 12:01

In this week’s Rap Rundown, we’ve got JME linking up with Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn to discuss the importance of young people voting, Dave performing on Later…with Jools Holland, Skepta winning two Ivor Novello awards and Stormzy announcing his collaboration with The X Factor’s Little Mix.

As we get closer to the general election and the political party’s manifestos are released, you may find yourself becoming more disillusioned, disappointed and generally disinterested. The ideas of privately educated politicians and archaic parliamentary traditions probably seem very far from your own reality and might have you thinking “What’s the point in voting? It’s not gonna change anything”. Well, if this is how you’re feeling, you’re definitely not alone. And as a result of this common abstinent stance to voting and politics in the UK, JME took it upon himself to speak to Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn to find out why it is important for young people to vote.

i-D magazine documented the meeting, where the Boy Better Know MC - who himself has never voted – asked Corbyn how voting for Labour would directly affect him and the average man on the street. Corbyn then went on to explain the concept of affordable housing, benefit caps and the subsequent ‘social cleansing’ as well as education, university fees and more.

However, the purpose of this chat was not necessarily just to get people voting for Labour, it was more to inform young people of the importance of voting and the fact that, however small it may be, your vote could potentially spark political change.

My first thoughts when associating the influence of this young generation with political change is the way in which the power of support in the music industry has seen up and coming artists reach unfathomable heights. For example, take a look at Stormzy. The south London rapper gained the support of this same generation which resulted in his debut album reaching the number one spot in the Official Charts. So, if you think about the impact young people had on the commercial charts in the space of a couple of weeks, think about the impact they could have on the political system if they all became engaged and decided to vote.

Anyway, enough of me harping on about what I think, watch i-D’s video below and make sure you register to vote before midnight tonight.

When JME Met Jeremy Corbyn

Dave, who through his storytelling has become an ambassador for the same aforementioned generation, last week joined jazz musician Jools Holland on his BBC show to perform his insightful ‘Picture This’.  

The track, which featured on his ‘Six Paths’ EP, will probably already be familiar to you. But to the audience of Holland’s iconic talent showcase, Dave’s artistry will be something new entirely. Once again Dave demonstrated his skills on the keys accompanied by a verse which felt like a continuous stream of consciousness, telling the relatable story of a young person growing up in London. Watch the video below.

Dave - Picture Me - Later… with Jools Holland – BBC Two

Last week also saw one of Britian’s most prestigious music industry award ceremonies; The Ivor Novellos, which honours the very best in song writing. Previous winners have included AdeleDamon AlbarnLily Allen, David Bowie and Eric Clapton but this year, it was dominated by none other than Boy Better Know’s Skepta.

The Tottenham rapper was honoured with Songwriter of the Year and Best Contemporary Song for his track ‘Man’ at this year’s ceremony – two of the biggest accolades the institution has to offer. Presenting Joseph Junior Adenuga with the award was Beats 1 London Anchor (and also his sister) Julie Adenuga, who talked about how ‘from day one, our family has been about creation’ and described how she was ‘just so excited to see people celebrating him, appreciating him, applauding him and rewarding him.”

Although he’s not my brother, I also feel pretty excited to see the big wigs of the music industry celebrating Skepta and furthermore celebrating grime as a craft. Watch the video for the Ivor Novello Award-winning Best Contemporary Song ‘Man’ below.

Skepta - Man (Official Video)

Lastly, Saturday saw the announcement of a surprising collaboration. Little Mix’s ‘Power’ featuring Stormzy. Now, I know Stormzy has collaborated with a wide variety of musicians from all corners of the industry and doesn’t limit himself to one genre of music but this partnership was one I never saw coming. A global (and unbelievably irritating) pop sensation and an up and coming grime artist.

The south London rapper’s previous pop collabs have included Ed Sheeran and Nick Jonas which I could in a way understand. Ed has worked with quite a few rappers and released his No. 5 Collaborations EP in 2011 which featured DevlinWileyP MoneyGhettsMikill PaneWretch 32 and JME. Nick Jonas is a global superstar who was exploring different genres and Stormzy was still new to commercial music and was showcasing his diversity, and the result wasn’t awful. However, Little Mix for me is too much. They are the epitome of a major label product; churned through The X Factor machine and subsequently manufactured by Syco (Simon Cowell’s record label) into a money maker.  

I don’t doubt Stormzy’s ability as a rapper because I know he can rap on almost any beat but to hear him alongside the winey, nauseating sounds of Little Mix reminds me of when Lil Wayne made a track with Paris Hitlon – it should just never have happened.

I haven’t heard the track yet as it’s released this Friday (May 26) but I’m pretty sure it’s not going to be for me… hopefully I’ll be proved wrong.

Words: Patrick Fenelley

Online Edit: Ra'ed Khan

