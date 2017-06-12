Ray BLK Unveils Hot New Single ‘Doing Me’

It’s been an incredible 12 months for London’s Ray BLK

From successfully releasing an EP to universal acclaim to winning the BBC Sound of 2017 award, all eyes really are on Ray BLK right now. Releasing her brand new Jimmy Napes produced single ‘Doing Me’, the Catford native shines bright on the track and shows exactly why she is more than worthy of the praise being afforded.

Along with releasing her blazing new single Ray BLK is showing no sign of slowing down, currently on tour throughout the US and beyond, and also bagging herself a cover of Wonderland Magazine’s Summer 2017 issue, booked exclusively via ASAW Branding…

With more releases planned throughout the year, expect to see Ray BLK’s star only get bigger and brighter in the months to come.

Words: Anil Rana

Online Edit: Ra'ed Khan