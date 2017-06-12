The Wrap-Up

Ray BLK Unveils Hot New Single ‘Doing Me’

It’s been an incredible 12 months for London’s Ray BLK…

Monday, June 12, 2017 - 16:43

It’s been an incredible 12 months for London’s Ray BLK

From successfully releasing an EP to universal acclaim to winning the BBC Sound of 2017 award, all eyes really are on Ray BLK right now. Releasing her brand new Jimmy Napes produced single ‘Doing Me’, the Catford native shines bright on the track and shows exactly why she is more than worthy of the praise being afforded.

Along with releasing her blazing new single Ray BLK is showing no sign of slowing down, currently on tour throughout the US and beyond, and also bagging herself a cover of Wonderland Magazine’s Summer 2017 issue, booked exclusively via ASAW Branding…  

With more releases planned throughout the year, expect to see Ray BLK’s star only get bigger and brighter in the months to come.

RAY BLK - Doing Me (Audio)

Words: Anil Rana

Online Edit: Ra'ed Khan

Latest News

People Who Owned F***boys On Tinder

Liam Payne Reveals Plans For Chest Tattoo In Honour Of Son Bear

Niall Horan Explains How His Solo Career Has Impacted His Dating Life

Kristen Stewart And Taylor Lautner Had A Mini Twilight Reunion

Jeremy McConnell Claims Stephanie Davis Is 'Dead To Him' As Her Mum Brands Him A 'Scumbag'

Petrified Charlotte Crosby Is Convinced Her Holiday Home Is Haunted

Selena Gomez Fangirls Over 13 Reasons Why’s Katherine Langford And It’s Everything

Kylie Jenner Reveals She's Actually Been Putting On A Persona For Years

Love Island 2017: Two New Girls Enter, Camilla Gets A Snog And Amber Causes Some MAJOR Beef

Colton Haynes Shares Super Cute Prom Story And Gives Advice On Coming Out

Katy Perry Just Ranked Exes Orlando Bloom, John Mayer And Diplo’s Sex Skills

Xbox One X

Xbox One X Unveiled: New Console Is ‘Most Powerful Ever Made’ And You’re Going To Want One

Jennifer Lawrence In Private Jet Double Engine Failure Horror

The Feud Could Finally Be Over As Katy Perry APOLOGISES To Taylor Swift

Love Island Is About To Send Two Brand New Contestants In To The Villa

Liam Payne Jokes That Netflix Could Destroy His Relationship With Cheryl

Charlotte Crosby Is Beyond Excited About Her New Autobiography

Is Vicky Pattison Hinting That She Really Wants Her Boyfriend To Propose To Her?

This Has To Be The Most Explosive Argument Of Big Brother 2017 So Far…

Big Brother’s Chanelle McCleary Sparks Outrage As She Shuts Down The Hot Tub By Weeing In It Twice

More From The Wrap-Up

Music

Timmy & Boibeige Join Forces For Vibey ‘Forever Travelling’ EP

Music

Ray BLK Unveils Hot New Single ‘Doing Me’

Music

DB SoundSystem Release Fire New Track ‘Bomboleo’

Music

Otzeki Are Back With 'True Love'

Music

Clement Marfo Unveils His Latest Track 'Let The Music Play'

Music

Geo Releases Brand New Track ‘Breathe Slow’

Music

Mr Eazi Teams Up With Tekno For New Video ‘Short Skirt’

Music

Jelani Blackman Releases New Single ‘Not You’

Music

Rap Rundown: A New Path

Music

Alxndr London Shares New Single ‘Circus Of Mermaids’

Music

Kadiata Shares EP ‘Don’t Tell Me Plz’

Music

Frank Gamble Join Forces With Abra Cadabra For ‘J’Adore’

Trending Articles

Music

Voting For MTV's Greatest Video Of The Century Is Now Open!

TV Shows

The Brand New Ex On The Beach Trailer Is Here And We're SRSLY Excited!

TV Shows

Check Out These Mint Spoilers From The Series Finale Of Geordie Shore Series 14

Celebrity

Alex Bowen And Olivia Buckland Just Threw Major Shade At Love Island’s Malin Andersson

Celebrity

Big Brother’s Chanelle McCleary Sparks Outrage As She Shuts Down The Hot Tub By Weeing In It Twice

Love Island 2017: Alex Bowen & Olivia Buckland Reveal Chloe Crowhurst’s ‘Disgusting’ Treatment Of Jon Clark Before Show

Charlotte Crosby says Stephen Bear is lying about his willy
TV Shows

Just Tattoo Of Us Spoiler Video: Charlotte Crosby Reveals Stephen Bear Has Been Telling Lies About His Willy

Jeremy McConnell Claims Stephanie Davis Is 'Dead To Him' As Her Mum Brands Him A 'Scumbag'

Petrified Charlotte Crosby Is Convinced Her Holiday Home Is Haunted

Will Marnie Simpson Be The First Geordie Shore Cast Member To Pose Naked For Playboy?

Katy Perry Just Ranked Exes Orlando Bloom, John Mayer And Diplo’s Sex Skills

Celebrity

7 Reality Show Crossover Fights That Got Nasty AF