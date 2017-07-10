RoeShamBeaux Release Brand New Track ‘Tequila Toes’

Hot on the heels of their previous release, ‘Jetta Whippin’, dynamic duo RoeShamBeaux, made up of Mikey Sol and Jay The Homie return with their brand new track ‘Tequila Toes’.

Featuring some guest vocals from up-and-coming singer MZ, the track takes a different direction to previous tracks, but ‘Tequila Toes’ certainly fails to disappoint, with RoeShamBeaux serving up a solid effort.

With more music planned for release throughout 2017 and beyond, except to hear and see plenty more from RoeShamBeaux.

Words: Anil Rana

Online Edit: Ra'ed Khan