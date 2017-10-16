Rukhsana Merrise Releases New Track Featuring Ghetts

Newcomer Rukhsana Merrise has dropped new track ‘Talk About It’ featuring a collaboration with Ghetts.

Rukhsana a.k.a Rox is definitely one of 2018’s one to watch having been featured on Wretch 32’s ‘Good Morning’ track off his new album ‘FR32’ released last Friday, as well as preparing to support Rag ‘N’ Bone Man on his European Tour later on this year. ‘Talk About It’ released on Communion Records touches upon communication breakdowns in relationship and has already received a lot of attention – having its first radio plays on BBC 1Xtra.

‘Talk About It’ produced by PRGRSHN is out now: https://soundcloud.com/rukhsanamerrise/talk-about-it-feat-ghetts-1

Words: Zardine Collins

Online Edit: Ra'ed Khan