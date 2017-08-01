Sabrina Claudio Shares 'Belong To You'

Following up from 'Unravel Me' back in May, Sabrina Claudio shares soft and sultry vocals on her brand new track 'Belong To You'.

The track (and title) comes across as if she is speaking to a partner, however the visuals showcase that she is indeed speaking to herself, showcasing a powerful message behind the importance of self love.

Check out 'Belong To You' below:

Words: Sarah Malik

Online Edit: Ra'ed Khan