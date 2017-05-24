Sabrina Claudio Shares New Track 'Unravel Me'

Sabrina Claudio unveiled her debut EP 'Confidently Lost' earlier this year, introducing her raw talent and showcasing what she has to offer.

Back with a new offering, 'Unravel Me' channels a sultry vibe with smooth vocals over a soulful beat. The visuals compliment the track perfectly, brewing all kinds of seductive feels.

Check it out below:

Words: Sarah Malik

Online Edit: Ra'ed Khan