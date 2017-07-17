Sevyn Streeter Shares 'Anything You Want' Visuals With Wiz Khalifa, Jeremih And Ty Dolla $ign

Channeling some feel-good vibes with her latest track and visual, Sevyn Streeter has unveiled 'Anything You Want' with a helping hand from Wiz Khalifa, Jeremih and Ty Dolla $ign.

The visuals are set in a house party, filled with plenty of beer pong, dancing and smoking, as well as cameo appearances from Serayah (Empire) and Eric Bellinger.

The track samples SWV's 'Anything' and is taken from the debut album 'Girl Disrupted'.

Watch 'Anything You Want' below:

Words: Sarah Malik

Online Edit: Ra'ed Khan