Snakehips Enlist Anne-Marie And Joey Bada$$ For 'Either Way'

Back with a new single, this time with Anne-Marie and Joey Bada$$, Snakehips bring some chilled and feel-good vibes to the table. 'Either Way' follows up from their previous track 'Right Now' featuring D.R.A.M., H.E.R. and ELHAE.

The visuals for 'Either Way' brings the track to life, showing a group of friends hanging out and getting ready to go out to a party. Perfect for the summer!

Check out the visuals below:

Words: Sarah Malik

Online Edit: Ra'ed Khan