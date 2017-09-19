Snoh Aalegra Unveils 'Fool For You'
Snoh Aalegra is back with her brand new track 'Fool For You', filled with soft strings and smooth yet sultry vocals.
Tuesday, September 19, 2017 - 17:17
'Fool For You' follows up from the Vince Staples collaboration 'Nothing Burns Like Cold' and her solo track 'Time'.
Listen below:
The Stockholm singer is set to have some brand new projects up her sleeve, so make sure you keep an eye out for what she has next!
Words: Sarah Malik
Online Edit: Ra'ed Khan
