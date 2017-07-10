Solomonilla Drops Brand New Track ‘Falloff’

LA based artist Solomonilla seems to be name on many lips as of late; returning with his new track ‘Falloff’, he proves exactly why he is a name to remember.

From the release of his ’99 Overall’ EP last year, the project seems to push Solomonilla to the forefront of the new generation of trap up-and-comers, and this new track is certainly a step in the right direction

Words: Anil Rana

Online Edit: Ra'ed Khan