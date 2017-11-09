Sonel Skeete Remixes PnkForest’s ‘Stay Close’

Following the release of PnkForest’s track ‘Stay Close’, Birmingham native Sonel Skeete unleashes his rendition of the track…

Produced and written by Sonel himself, the track is R&B perfection. Reminding us of an early PartyNextDoor meets Bryson Tiller, Sonel’s breathes some fresh life into the track and serves up a killer offering.

For those unfamiliar with Sonel Skeete… you can check out his debut EP ‘Sonny Days’ here.

www.soundcloud.com/sonelskeete/scremix

Words: Anil Rana

Online Edit: Ra'ed Khan